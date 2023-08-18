Azerbaijan amends Code of Administrative Offences (updated)

Details added (first version published at 12:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Amendments have been made to the Code of Administrative Offences of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree of President Ilham Aliyev to the law on applying the law of Azerbaijan dated July 14, 2023 No. 974-VIQD on amendments to the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Administrative Offenses" and the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2015 No. 96-VQ on the approval of the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Administrative Offenses" and on amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 15, 2016 No. 795.

According to the law, officials will be fined 200 manat ($117) for transportation of passengers by taxi cars by a carrier without a pass card, and legal entities will be fined 1000 manat ($588).

A fine of 40 manat ($23) is envisaged for transportation of passengers and cargoes by road transport without a pass card or for transportation of passengers by taxi cars with violation of transportation rules.

For the absence of a pass card or violation of the rules of cargo or irregular passenger transportation by road vehicles - a fine of 50 manat ($29).

Officials are fined 300 manat ($176) for cargo and irregular passenger transportation without a pass card and legal entities are fined 1,200 manat ($705).

For performance of internal transportation of passengers and cargoes in the territory of Azerbaijan by vehicles with foreign state registration plates a fine of 400 manat ($235) will be imposed.

This law shall come into force from January 1, 2024.