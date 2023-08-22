Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The smuggling of drugs with a total weight of more than 29 kilos to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The smuggling of drugs with a total weight of 29.5 kg to Azerbaijan was prevented in the Goytapa border guard unit’s territory of the border troops of the State Border Service as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

As a result of the border search and operational measures carried out on August 20 at 12:15 (UTC+04) on the territory of the border outpost located near the village of Lazran, Yardimli district, drugs with a total weight of 5.1 kg (2 .4 kg of marijuana, 2.6 kg of opium), and also at 13:10 (UTC+04) in the village of Edisha, Jalilabad district, drugs with a total weight of 24.4 kg (13.8 kg of marijuana, 7.9 kg of heroin, 1.8 kg of opium and 995 grams of methamphetamine) were found and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.