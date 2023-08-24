BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The World Chess Cup ends today in Baku, Trend reports.

The names of the champion and bronze medalist will be known by the results of the tie-break.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Indian chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa will play in the final. Their previous two duels ended in a draw.

Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov will face Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the fight for the bronze medal. Although Abasov defeated Caruana in the first game, he lost to his opponent in the second.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.