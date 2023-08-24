Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojaly takes toll

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office received information on August 24 that Afgan Alekberli, born in 1987, was injured as a result of a tractor explosion on an anti-tank mine while carrying out household works on the territory of the village of Signag in Khojaly district liberated from occupation, Trend reports referring to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

"The prosecutor's office staff reportedly "inspected the scene and carried out other necessary investigative actions," according to the press service.

The district prosecutor's office in Khojaly is looking into this fact.

Despite the use of cutting-edge demining tools, it is extremely difficult to find and remove mines since so many areas are contaminated with them and because Armenia has not yet provided precise mine maps.

In the past, 128 of the 180 instances involving mines that occurred in the post-war era were reported in regions away from the former line of contact. 217 of the 303 individuals hurt in mine accidents this year up to August 18 were killed or hurt as a result of my explosions in those locations.