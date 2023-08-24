Baku World Chess Cup: Fabiano Caruana wins match for third place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24.

At the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 24, the tie-break of the match for third place in the men's section ended, Trend reports.

Nijat Abbasov (Azerbaijan) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) met at the chessboard in the match for third place. Fabiano Caruana won the tie-break. The total score of the match for third place (two classical games and a tie-break) was 3-1 in favor of Fabiano Caruana.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abbasov took fourth place at the World Chess Cup in Baku.

The first classical game of the match was won by an Azerbaijani chess player, and the second game ended with Caruana's victory. Since the winner of the match for third place was not revealed according to the results of two classical games, the chess players played a tie-break today.

The winner of the Baku Chess World Cup was Norwegian grandmaster and 16th world chess champion Magnus Carlsen; second place was taken by 18-year-old grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India).

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup was held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.