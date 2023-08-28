Armenian resident of Azerbaijan's Karabakh tries to cross border with backgammon board depicting "symbol" of separatists of so-called "republic" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Today, while crossing the border at the Lachin border checkpoint, accompanied by employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) a backgammon board with the "symbol" of separatists of the so-called "republic" was found in the possession of a resident of Karabakh of Armenian origin, Trend reports.

In addition, after checking the documents of a resident of Karabakh of Armenian origin during the border checkpoint, employees of the State Customs Committee and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan checked his hand luggage.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the "symbol" of separatists of the so-called "republic" is depicted on the backgammon board. The board was confiscated.