Bakcell subscribers to enhance child safety with "NaviMax"

Bakcell is pleased to launch its new service with "NaviMax" application. Navimax is designed to monitor the activities of children and family members.

The application allows Bakcell subscribers to easily track their children at school, kindergarten and other places and fully control their safety. Parents will be aware of their children's movement route by registering their mobile device in their list of friendly objects.

With NaviMax, parents can set coordinates for their child's radius of movement and receive a notification in case they leave the permitted movement zone.

Activation and deactivation of the service is carried out through the application. Bakcell subscribers can get information and a link about the application by sending an SMS to the short number 3020. Just text "STOP" to the short number 3020 to deactivate the service.

Bakcell subscribers may use the application for free for the first week. After the free usage period, the paid subscription is automatically activated. The subscription fee is 1 AZN per month (30 days).

Bakcell is currently running a large-scale campaign with the slogan "Be the fastest with Bakcell".

It should be noted that the company is part of NEQSOL Holding.