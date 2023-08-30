Bakcell makes parking payment fastest

Bakcell provides an opportunity for its subscribers to pay parking fees easily in no time. Thus, subscribers can now pay for the parking service from their mobile balance. The service can be activated or deactivated via SMS for free. According to established tariffs, the parking fee starts from AZN 0,30.

Bakcell subscribers will start the parking time by sending an SMS to the short number 1181 with the registration plate of the car and the number of the parking lot. Upon leaving the parking lot, simply text "stop" to the short number 1181.

Corporate subscribers can pay their bills only through the AzParking application.

