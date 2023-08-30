Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society ready to aid Armenians in Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30. We can send help to the residents of Armenian origin in Karabakh tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, the Red Crescent Society has sufficient opportunities for this.

"Our main goal in sending two humanitarian convoys was to see what the situation was and what events were taking place here. So far, things are going well. If there is a positive result and an assessment is carried out, and people will need some food and supplies, then the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is ready to help. We can send help tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Appropriate negotiations should be held and needs identified," he said.

Will be updated