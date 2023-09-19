Road accident in Azerbaijan's Lachin district kills AzerEnergy employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A serious traffic accident occurred near the village of Mollalar in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan on September 19, at around 09:00 (GMT +4), as a result of which employees of AzerEnergy OJSC were killed, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the press service, the accident claimed the lives of Muhammad Mammadov and Gulagha Mammadov, who were in a Ural car.

The investigation into the fact is underway.

Previously, on September 16, a bus of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was involved in a road accident in Lachin district, which resulted in the injury of three employees of the agency.

The Lachin district was liberated from Armenian occupation following the second Karabakh war in 2020.