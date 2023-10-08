Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Airlines soon to resume flights to Tel Aviv

Society Materials 8 October 2023 18:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Starting from October 10, Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, Trend reports.

In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers will be notified accordingly.

The airline expresses its gratitude for understanding during the temporary suspension of flights due to the unstable situation in Israel.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call center of Azerbaijan Airlines at [email protected].

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

