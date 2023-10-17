ICRC posts biological specimen from missing Azerbaijanis' families in first Karabakh war (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A total of 1,202 biological samples were collected last year from 523 members of families of persons missing in the first Karabakh war (in the 1990s), Trend reports.

This issue was highlighted at an event of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) held for media representatives.

The event pointed out that 1,080 members of these families were re-contacted through 30 accompanying persons.

“Psycho-social support was provided to 306 family members through phone calls,” the event emphasized.

As of late September this year, the remains of approximately 500 military servicemen and civilians have been discovered in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.

In the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has listed nearly 4,000 people as missing.