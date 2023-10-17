Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 infections reported over week countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the week (from October 9 through October 15) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

A total of 249 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 362 people recovered, 10 people died over the week.

In general, 833,799 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,205 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 247. To date, 10,347 people have died from coronavirus.

In addition, 4,007 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 7,696,360 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past week. No one in the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last week.

In general, the total number of coronavirus vaccines used in Azerbaijan to date has amounted to 13.9 million.