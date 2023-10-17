Organization of Turkic States to establish Association of Supreme Courts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An association of supreme courts of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be established, Mehmet Akarca, President of the Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals, said during an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"A conference will be held in Shusha on October 19 in connection with the establishment of the Association of Supreme Courts of the OTS member countries. At this conference, on the occasion of Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary, we will sign the first declaration in connection with the establishment of the association. Work will be done on the preparation of the statute of this structure. Along with the economic, political, historical, and cultural development of Turkic states, we seek to accelerate development in the field of law through mutual exchange of experience," he said.

During his visit, Mehmet Akarca met with the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Farhad Abdullayev.