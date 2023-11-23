Intentions to sign charter of the OIC labor center grow as more countries join

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Charter of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been signed by 16 member countries, said Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev during a joint press conference with OIC Deputy Secretary-General Ahmad Sengendo, Trend reports.

According to Sahil Babayev, 10 more countries have expressed their intention to sign the Charter of the Labor Center.

"The chairmanship of the General Assembly of the OIC Labor Center was entrusted to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became its deputy," the minister said.

Today, Baku hosted the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the member countries of the OIC.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel