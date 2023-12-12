Türkiye respectfully honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Türkiye respectfully honors the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death, Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev's words 'We are one nation, two states' will be passed from generation to generation as a legacy, and we will always be united and equal with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers," the ministry said.

The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.

