More former IDP families arrive in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Another group of families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left Baku's Garadagh district, has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The committee said that upon arrival, a ceremony was arranged to hand over the keys to the newly arrived families.

Officials from the committee and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated lands of the Karabakh economic region (excluding the Shusha district) attended the ceremony.

At this point, another 22 families (94 people) have been relocated.

Thus, the permanent residence of 380 families or 1,392 people in Fuzuli has been ensured.

Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin city, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel