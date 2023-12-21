PwC Azerbaijan sheds light on key tax, legal, and ESG developments in annual awareness session (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan held its Annual Tax and Legal Awareness Session at the Hyatt Regency Baku on 20 December. Sustainability (ESG) was the other key topic. Over 100 attendees from various industries participated.

Michael Ahern, the Country Managing Partner, opened the event and mentioned significant international topics, in particular Pillar Two and ESG. He also emphasized the increased compliance and reporting requirements as well as the importance of robust processes and governance.

The Integrated Tax team (Gunel Sadiyeva, Rufat Shahbazov, Rashad Ibrahimov, Laman Aliyeva, and Javid Aliyev), addressed recent changes in the Tax Code including those related to risky taxpayers, tax inspections, administrative matters.

Gulnar Zulfugarova, a manager in our Legal team, covered the new Competition Code and debt-to-equity conversion in particular.

Leyla Sadikhova (Legal) and Gunay Asgarova (Assurance) spoke about the ESG Agenda in the context of Azerbaijan 2030, including international reporting standards and obtaining an ESG rating. The importance of ESG agenda for every business was emphasised.

This event demonstrates PwC Azerbaijan's commitment to knowledge-sharing, collaboration, delivering exceptional value and building trust in society.