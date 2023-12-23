International organizations ignored IDPs' voting problem during occupation - CEC chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan informed international organizations about the problem related to the voting of IDPs, but not a single international organization raised this issue, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting, Trend reports.

“International organizations inquired about our problems, but since we each time informed that the problem affects IDPs, they stopped asking us about it," Panahov reminded.

"In the notification that will be sent to citizens who will vote for the first time in the liberated territories in the early presidential election, we will place an additional point, which fully complies with the requirements of the law,” he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

