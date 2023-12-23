Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Many requests come from those wishing to vote in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankendi - CEC

Society Materials 23 December 2023 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Many letters have come from those wishing to vote in Azerbaijan's Shusha and Khankendi, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He explained that in this regard, voters - former IDPs appealed to him.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

