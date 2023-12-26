COVID-19's new hue spread doubles within fortnight in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. COVID-19 subtype JN.1 has more than doubled in the United States in the last two weeks, as Americans have been less active in getting vaccinated, Trend reports, referring to Financial Times (FT).

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that JN.1 caused 44 percent of coronavirus infections in the country.

It should be noted that JN.1 is an Omicron strain subtype.

Experts have documented JN.1 instances in 41 countries, including France, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel