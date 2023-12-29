Azerbaijan reveals number of future schools in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Over 100 new schools are planned to be built in Azerbaijan's liberated territories by 2026, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev told the local AzTV channel, Trend reports.

The minister noted that during the Armenian occupation, there was a status for schools of IDPs.

"This is an exceptional situation in and of itself. Since there are no IDPs left in Azerbaijan, there should not be such schools either. Within the 'Great Return' program, schools and teachers are returning to their homeland. We believe that these schools will become places for providing quality educational services," he said.

"The people returning to their homeland include teachers. We are focusing on employing them at schools in their residence areas," added the minister.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, schools have been commissioned in liberated Fuzuli and Lachin cities, as well as Aghali, Talish, and Zabukh villages.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel