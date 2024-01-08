Baku to introduce new public transport options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. An efficient functioning of the public transportation system, including meeting the growing demand, is possible only through the integration of metrobuses, high-speed railroads, and trams, Trend reports, referring to the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

According to the plan, the existing metro system will continue to play a leading role in the public transportation system with high throughput capacity. However, the high cost of metro construction requires additional public transportation options not only in suburban areas but also within the city.

The most promising alternative in terms of costs and implementation time is the reconstruction of the tramway network and its expansion within the city.

Currently, there are a large number of unused railway lanes within the city. The mentioned infrastructure can be utilized more efficiently. When implementing the tram-electric train system, the possibilities of the existing railroad infrastructure can be employed.

