Azerbaijan generates household waste landfills in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Within the framework of construction works in the territories liberated from occupation, it is planned to create temporary landfills for solid domestic waste in Kalbajar, Terter, Gubadli, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojali, and Jabrayil, as well as transshipment points in Zangilan and Fizuli districts, Chairman of the Board of the State Environmental Expertise Agency Mirsalam Ganbarov said. Trend reports.

Ganbarov made remarks at the public hearings held to discuss the environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents compiled for the planned landfills in Zangilan and Fizuli districts.

"In general, the creation of an environmental impact assessment report must be taken into account when carrying out major projects. Documents assessing the environmental impact of landfills and transshipment points in these areas were created and submitted to the State Agency for Environmental Expertise. Experts reviewed them and reached agreements to handle new difficulties," he said.

