Azerbaijan's Baku recaps 2023 with collecting dozens of grenades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Of 15,759 crimes registered in Baku last year, 82.8 percent were less serious, 17.2 percent were grave, and especially grave, Head of the Main Police Department of Baku City Police Major-General Akber Ismayilov said, during the operative meeting, Trend reports.

To note, in the reporting period compared to 2022, the number of negligent homicides was halved, less serious crimes by 5.7 percent, and robberies by 27.5 percent. Totally, 167 units of firearms, 65 grenades, and 3,834 units of ammunition were collected, and 78 units of illegally carried and stored firearms were seized.

