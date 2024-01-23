Azerbaijani Family Affairs Committee chair slams PACE's approach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. No decision, resolution, or statement can affect the will of the Azerbaijani people, Hijran Huseynova, chairwoman of the Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijani Parliament said during the meeting of the Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, Trend reports.

According to her, there is no reason to question the authority of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"No decision, resolution, or declaration can sway the Azerbaijani people's will. We are an independent state that pursues an independent policy. This posture against Azerbaijan cannot be taken. The sooner these institutions recognize that they cannot communicate with Azerbaijan in the language of pressure, the better," she said.

It should be noted that the first meeting of the PACE winter session, which began on January 22, discussed challenging the Azerbaijani delegation's authority.

This motion by German MP Frank Schwabe was supported and forwarded to the Monitoring Committee for consideration.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the January 22 meetings, but its voting rights were restricted. The main reason given was that the Azerbaijani side allegedly "did not allow a visit to the 'Lachin corridor' and monitoring of the situation in Karabakh, as well as a meeting with 'political prisoners' in 2023".

Although the German MP and his colleagues who supported this initiative tried to explain the issue through human rights, it is clear that this has no connection whatsoever.

The incident is an attempt at revenge against Azerbaijan, which has restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The fact that after 30 years of discussions held on various platforms, including at the level of PACE, and resolutions that remained only on paper, Azerbaijan independently ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty was not to the liking of many countries and international organizations, including the Council of Europe and PACE.

