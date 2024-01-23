Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office exposes cause of explosion in Shirvan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. An explosion at the "Shirvan Plant Araz" enterprise, owned by the Ministry of Defense Industry, in Shirvan city, occurred in one of the plant's workshops, presumably due to the detonation of a 120-mm projectile struck by a hammer, the Shirvan City Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

As a result of the incident, Elchin Babayev, born in 1992, Ismayil Muradov, born in 2001, and Muhammad Imanov, born in 1999, sustained various injuries.

The prosecutorial authorities are inspecting the scene and carrying out other necessary procedural actions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel