More former Fuzuli IDPs arrive in their hometown (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Another group of families of former IDPs who left the Garadagh district of Baku has arrived in Fuzuli city liberated from occupation, The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the families arriving in Fuzuli were handed keys to their apartments.

The ceremony of handing over the keys was attended by employees of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from occupation, and other officials.

In this stage, 30 families - 104 persons were resettled to Fuzuli city. Thus, 500 families (1,854 persons) have a permanent settlement in Fuzuli.

