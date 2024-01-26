Azerbaijan removes circa thousand hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has ordered 5,033.6 hectares of land to be cleared from mines in 2023, the Head of the operational department of the Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Rahib Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, 22 percent of the ordered territory has been demined, and 926 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Demining was carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in Jabrail, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Lachin districts. A total of 926.6 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance and handed over to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has ordered to clear 7033.8 hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnance this year. We have undertaken to demine these areas," he added.

