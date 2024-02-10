Moroccan journalists drop by Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, a group of Moroccan journalists visited the cities of Aghdam, Shusha, and Asgaran settlements of the Karabakh economic region, Trend reports referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The delegation first toured the ruins of Panah Ali Khan's Imarat complex, Juma Mosque, and Aghdam State Drama Theater in Aghdam city, witnessing the vandalism committed by Armenians. The guests were provided with detailed information about the destruction of historical monuments and restoration and reconstruction works carried out following the General Plan of Aghdam.

Then, the delegation headed to Asgaran, inspected the mass grave discovered there, and took pictures.

Starting from the central square of Shusha city, the guests toured the monuments of famous cultural figures of Azerbaijan - Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and visited Ashagi Govhar Agha mosque, Shusha fortress, and Jydir Duzu.

