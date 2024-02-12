Nargiz Aliyarova dedicates her performance at Carnegie Hall to Arif Malikov (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Nargiz Aliyarova, a renowned pianist, has dedicated her performance at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York to composer Arif Malikov, Trend reports.

Nargiz Aliyarova, an honored art worker of Azerbaijan and laureate of international competitions, achieved another success with her performance at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York. Aliyarova, also a founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society in the USA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Professor, showcased her talent and expertise in this iconic venue.

The evening commemorated the 90th anniversary of the birth of Arif Malikov (1933 - 2019), a distinguished composer, holder of state orders, and laureate of State Prizes of Azerbaijan. He was honored as a People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

All tickets were sold out several days before the concert, as indicated by a red ribbon poster reading "sold out." During the performance, Nargiz Aliyarova presented piano pieces from Arif Malikov's ballet "The Legend of Love". The pianist elaborated on the ballet's storyline and its central role in Malikov's creative oeuvre, highlighting its global presence on numerous stages and its inclusion in the musical canon. Additionally, works by world-renowned composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Nikolai Medtner, and Claude Debussy were also featured in the evening's program.

The audience expressed their appreciation with applause throughout the performances, and after the concert, they greeted the musician with standing ovations, repeatedly calling for Nargiz Aliyarova to return to the stage. As an encore, Aliyarova performed Chopin's Waltz.

The primary objective of the National Music & Global Culture Society is to advance the music of diverse cultures worldwide. Nargiz Aliyarova, both a performer and music scholar, actively promotes Azerbaijani musical culture. Her performances on renowned global stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington contribute significantly to this endeavor. Additionally, as a merited artist, she organizes international competitions and hosts events dedicated to esteemed Azerbaijani composers like Fikret Amirov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli.