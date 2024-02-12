Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs appoints police chief in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The chief of police of Khankendi city has been appointed, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

To note, by the relevant order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, Police Colonel Zaur Nasirov was appointed as Chief of the police department of the city of Khankendi.

Meanwhile, before this appointment, he was the Chief of the Goygol District Police Department.

Zaur Nasirov is a native of Khankendi city.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel