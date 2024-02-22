Azerbaijan's Karabakh University to start its activity from 2024/2025 academic year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. A meeting was held at STEAM Innovation Center on February 21 in connection with Karabakh University, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education.

According to information, the head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, rectors of higher educational institutions, Azerbaijani scientists living abroad, and other participants took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, a presentation on the directions of activity of Karabakh University, specialties, as well as information on the work done at the University, objectives, and plans for the future was shown.

The participants of the meeting shared their recommendations on the activities of the university, wide discussions were held on the formation of a modern environment for students and academic staff of the university, and the creation of an ecosystem that supports creative projects based on research.

To note, the Karabakh University will start its activity in the 2024/2025 academic year. At the initial stage, the university is expected to educate about 1,000 students.

