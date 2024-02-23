Azerbaijani gymnast holds all chances to qualify for Olympic Games - Latvian athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova is a strong athlete and I think she has every chance to qualify for the Olympic Games, Latvian gymnast Darja Ovcharuka, performing at the World Cup in Baku in the individual trampoline program, told Trend.

"Today my performance went well, managed to work out the program to the maximum. My aim at the World Cup is to score more points than last season and can say that I achieved it. In general, the start was quite exciting, but I managed to cope with everything," the gymnast noted.

According to the athlete from Latvia, traditionally Baku has a great organization of competitions.

"I have been living and training in Baku for more than a year and a half, I feel like home," she said.

Meanwhile, the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 23-25. The competition is attended by 300 gymnasts from 32 countries.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualification stage for the 2024 Olympic Games for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Makhsudova in the women's trampoline competition, and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in acrobatic track events.

