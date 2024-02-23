Azerbaijani gymnast advances to semifinals of World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova has reached the semifinals of the World Cup on trampoline and tumbling in Baku, Trend reports.

Magsudova took the tenth position in the women's trampoline qualification with a score of 54.100 points.

A total of 24 gymnasts who showed the best result in the qualification made it to the semifinals.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel