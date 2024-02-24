Azerbaijani Army holds fire training drills with group of conscripts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A training drill was held in a military unit in Azerbaijan with the participation of a group of military personnel according to the combat training plan for 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, fire training classes were held with conscripts, and the tactical and technical aspects of small guns and grenade launchers of various calibers were explained.



After explaining the safety requirements, firing tasks were performed using a different firing position.



Activities aimed at increasing combat training levels, improving knowledge and skills, and improving practical skills were done effectively.

