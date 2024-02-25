French team's coach hails potential of Azerbaijani tumbling gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has great potential, the trampoline coach of the French national team Guillaume Bourgeon told Trend.

"Mahsudova performs excellently. I wish her success in achieving her sports goals," said the coach.

He noted that he was pleased with the performance of French gymnasts in the semi-final individual trampolining competitions.

"We came to Baku with a positive attitude for the competition. Of course, our goal is to perform well and win medals," Bourgeon explained.

He mentioned that he has been coming to Baku for the ninth time.

"The competitions here are always organized at a high level. People in Azerbaijan are kind and considerate, always ready to provide support and assistance," the coach added.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 23-25. Gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the event.

