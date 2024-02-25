World Cup in Baku: winners of tumbling program receive awards (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and medalists of the World Cup on trampoline and tumbling, Trend reports.

Awards were presented to the winners and medalists in the tumbling program.

Candy Briere-Vetillard from France claimed the top spot on the podium in the women's tumbling program. Alexandra Efraimoglou from Greece secured second place, while Marie Deloger from France took third place.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded by member of the Technical Committee for Trampoline of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Mariela Stoycheva, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Mehman Aliyev, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Elshad Narimanov.

Mikhail Malkin from Azerbaijan secured first place in the men's tumbling, followed by Adil Hajizada also from Azerbaijan in second position, with Vasco Peso from Portugal taking third place.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded by Vice-President of the Technical Committee for Trampoline of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Tatiana Shuyskaya, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Victoria Abushova and Shafiga Yelchuyeva.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

