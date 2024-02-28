Turkish MoD officials visit Azerbaijan's Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Suay Alpay visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University during a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The guests first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the Military Institute headquarters building, as well as the Memorial Complex devoted to the institute's personnel who were martyred in the 2020 second Karabakh war, where they left flowers and honored their glorious memory.

The guests were also briefed on the military institute's history and primary activities, as well as the work done in the sphere of military education and future plans between the two fraternal countries.

In the institute’s museum, the Turkish delegation got acquainted with a photo stand reflecting the Great Leader's life and political activities, as well as signed the Book of Remembrance.

The guests also inquired about the progress of the cadets' educational process.

At the event held in the assembly hall of the Military Institute, the memory of great leaders Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as martyrs, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were performed.

The speakers at the event highlighted the fight of our brave and fearless sons for freedom during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations based on historical roots and brotherhood, the importance of these ties for the entire Turkic world, as well as the support provided by fraternal Türkiye to the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In the end, a joint photo was taken, and the sides exchanged gifts.

