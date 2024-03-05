Azerbaijan names scope of demined areas in its liberated territories over past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), government, and non-governmental agencies involved in demining operations conducted a total of over 53,000 (53,081) ha of demining in 2023, the report of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

According to information, 31,600 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in these areas.

Thus, in demining operations carried out in 2023, 32823.9 hectares were cleared by the agency, 6938.7 hectares by the Ministry of Defense, 669.7 hectares by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 841.9 hectares by the State Border Service and 11807.6 hectares by local companies. Some, 22,600 mines and unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized by the agency, 2,400 by the Ministry of Defense, 949 by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 198 by the State Border Service, and 5,400 by local companies.

The information stressed that 29005.6 hectares of clearance operations carried out in 2023 covered agriculture, 814.8 hectares - transportation, 11720.5 hectares - residential infrastructure, 1470.9 hectares - energy, and 10070.0 hectares - other projects.

Of the demining operations carried out in 2023, 7956.1 hectares fell to the share of Aghdam district, 14016.7 hectares - Jabrayil district, 6025.1 hectares - Fuzuli district, 6400.2 hectares - Kalbajar district, 3570.8 hectares - Zangilan district, 1454, 2 hectares - Lachin district, 4400.4 hectares - Khojavand district, 1286.9 hectares - Tartar district, 174.5 hectares - Khojaly district, 6993.9 hectares - Gubadli district, 585.4 hectares - Shusha district, 217.6 hectares - other districts.

