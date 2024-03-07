Azerbaijan's Baku opens FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has taken place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the opening ceremony, the flags of the countries represented in the World Cup were brought into the Gymnastics Arena's hall.

The Azerbaijani national anthem was played throughout the occasion.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will continue untill March 10, with 67 countries represented.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev represent Azerbaijan in the men's artistic gymnastics competition, while Nazanin Teymurova competes in the women's artistic gymnastics.

