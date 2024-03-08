US tightens control over Muslims - SecGen of Council of Muslim Organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The US is tightening control over Muslims, Secretary General at US Council of Muslim Organizations Oussama Jammal said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He stressed that discrimination against rights is unacceptable.

"Regrettably, certain organizational leaders endorse Islamophobia. Education and enlightenment hold significant importance in combating this issue. Additionally, the media plays a distinct role in shaping public opinion," the organization's secretary general said.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

