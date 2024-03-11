Azerbaijan talks purchase, testing of additional trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Four additional trains have been purchased and are tested in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Gummatov at the parliamentary hearing themed "Innovations and challenges in transport management", Trend reports.

According to him, this means that during the current year the existing train fleet will be doubled.

“This will allow us to increase the intensity in new and existing directions. At the same time, this year for the metro it's planned to import and launch 35 more trains on the line,” the official added.

Will be updated