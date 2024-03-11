Azerbaijan eyes to enhance import of electric buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan will import 100 electric buses this year, and plans to increase their number in the coming years, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Gummatov said at the parliamentary hearing themed "Innovations and challenges in transport management", Trend reports.

“Today public transport fleet in Baku numbers 2,000 buses, half of which don't meet the requirements,and are outdated. We need 2,500 buses in public transport,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that state support will be provided in this matter.

Meanwhile, a project to replace buses in Baku with electric ones is scheduled for implementation this year. The inaugural electric bus, introduced in September 2023, is currently operational on Route No. 5 in Baku.

