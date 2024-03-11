Azerbaijan neutralizes quadrocopter of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. On March 11, at 12:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadrocopter over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Asrik settlement of the Tovuz region, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijani, due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the detected unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralized by special technical means.