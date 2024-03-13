Tumbling successfully develops in Azerbaijan - national team coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Gymnastic discipline - acrobatic tumbling is successfully developing in Azerbaijan, coach of Azerbaijan's national team on acrobatic tumbling, Rahib Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"The 20th Azerbaijani championship and the Baku tumbling championship are being conducted today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The athletes are prepared for the competition; it is our responsibility to help them showcase their programs and give their utmost in each part. The national squad will compete in the international tournament in Kazakhstan following these contests. We can state that the competition in Kazakhstan will serve as a prelude to the European Championship for our gymnasts," the coach remarked.

Rahib Aliyev brought up the progress of tumbling in Azerbaijan, pointing out that Mikhail Malkin won a gold medal in the acrobatic track jump program at the last World Championships. Additionally, Malkin won gold in the team competition alongside Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov, the members of the Azerbaijan national acrobatic track jumping team.

