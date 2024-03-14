Türkiye's technology megacorp diving into operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. BilgeAdam, Turkey's leading technology business with over 27 years of experience in software development, system integration, and technological services, is launching operations in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation told Trend.

"As part of their visit to Azerbaijan initiated by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency last year, representatives of the company, among 19 leading Turkish companies, got acquainted with the local business environment and evaluated cooperation formats," the ministry said. "As a result, BilgeAdam will establish its branch here, initially starting operations in collaboration with the Technest scholarship program implemented by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency."

"Thus, the company will participate in projects aimed at developing human capital in the ICT sector, offering its technological solutions and strong academic expertise. It's expected that the company will expand its activities and service area in Azerbaijan in the near future. On February 22, a meeting was held between representatives of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and BilgeAdam. During the discussions, potential steps and goals to be taken within the framework of cooperation were identified," the ministry added.

To note, BilgeAdam will officially commence its activities in Azerbaijan in collaboration with Technest starting in April.

