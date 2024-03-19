AFFA clarifies situation with participants of fixed games in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The situation regarding the participants in the fixed matches in Azerbaijan will not affect the outcome of any match, said AFFA, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

It was reported that several players were punished for match-fixing, even if they were banned from football for life, but this will not cause any changes in the tournament table. The teams will continue their fight from where they left off. AFFA's Disciplinary Committee has decided on this.

To note, by the decision of AFFA's Disciplinary Committee, Fahmin Muradbeyli, Ege Atlam (both Iravan, 1st League), Rufat Hasanov (Azerbaijan Eagles, children), and Yusif Rustamov have been banned from any football-related activities for life due to their participation in match-fixing. Also, Ramin Maharramov, Kamal Mirzayev (both Yerevan, I League), Vugar Rahimov (Baku Sporting, II League), Khatai Ramazanli (Lerik, II League), and Elvin Khudadadov (Gusar, II League) were disqualified for a different period.

