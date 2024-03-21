Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. An attempt to smuggle a big batch of drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan was prevented on March 20 at 23:36 (GMT +4) as a result of the vigilance of the border patrol on the territory of the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the SBS.

A boat was found on the bank of the Araz River during border searches.

The boat inspection resulted in finding and seizing 102 kilograms of drugs (89.9 kilograms of marijuana, 4.6 kilograms of heroin, and 7.4 kilograms of methamphetamine) and 8,010 tablets of the potent substance methadone M-40.

The SBS stated that operational and investigative actions are still being taken in relation to this occurrence.

Previously, Iranian citizen Agamukhammed Mirmahabbati, attempting to smuggle narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan, was detained on the territory controlled by the Goytapa border guard unit of SBS. The border patrol detected the movement of one unidentified person from the side of Iran towards Azerbaijan on March 6.

A total of 64.3 kilograms of narcotics (marijuana and opium) were discovered and confiscated, along with 100 tablets of a drug containing psychotropic substances, from the Iranian citizen.

