Participation in Azerbaijan Championship to boost confidence in next competitions - young gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Participant of the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, student of the Ojag Sport club Sofia Mammadova told Trend the experience of participating in the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will boost her confidence in the next competitions.

"I practiced a lot and worked hard to get ready for the tournament. Contests provide me the chance to learn new things, grow, and hone my abilities. Elite acrobats showcase their skills in the tournament; the rivalry is intense.

I'll be competing in the international tournament in Slovenia at the beginning of April and in Serbia at the end of April. The Azerbaijan Championship is a good opportunity to test your strength,” said the young gymnast.

Mammadova noted that tomorrow she will demonstrate using a ribbon and a hoop, having shown the referees exercises using a ball and clubs today.

“I believe my workouts are effective and robust. I feel most confident in the hoop exercise,” the gymnast emphasized.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Centre, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the championship competitions taking place on March 21–23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009–2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

The participants also include teams in group exercises among juniors (born in 2009–2011), who will demonstrate exercises with five hoops and five clubs.

